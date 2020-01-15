Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saif Ali Khan's Go Goa Gone 2 to Release In March 2021

The 2013 film Go Goa Gone is a zombie apocalypse action comedy film. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saif Ali Khan's Go Goa Gone 2 to Release In March 2021
Saif, who played a zombie hunter in Go Goa Gone.

The second installment of the 2013 film Go Goa Gone is slated to hit the screen in March 2021.

A tweet from the official account of Maddock Films read: "One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best 'zom-com' as Go Goa Gone 2 releases in March 2021!"

"It's been quite a journey from 2013, and I'm so excited we're back again with this crazy ride! Go Goa Gone redefined many things, and we are gunning to do that again. The characters have stayed with us all this while and we are thrilled to bring them back to life!," Dinesh Vijan, Founder of Maddock Films said.

Vijan added that they are finishing the final draft and should roll by September 2020.

Adding to this Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd said: "'Go Goa Gone was a very special film, and one that has immense recall. It's attained a cult status thus making it great for a franchise."

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

The 2013 film Go Goa Gone is a zombie apocalypse action comedy film directed by Raj and D.K. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram