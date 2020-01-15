Saif Ali Khan's Goofy Response When Asked About Going to Pub with Sons Taimur and Ibrahim
Saif Ali Khan proved that he is the cool dad when he was asked about going to party with his sons Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Image: Instagram
Saif Ali Khan is one of the coolest fathers in Bollywood. Be it for Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan or actress-daughter Sara Ali Khan, Saif has always been supportive of his children.
The Hum Tum actor, who was interacting with the media at the launch of the song 'Gallan Kardi' from his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, was asked what he would do if he goes clubbing with Taimur and Ibrahim.
Saif didn't leave his chance to be playful and said, "Taimur and I often go to the same club and we often like the same girl but then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit taller than me so I don't know if I can do that."
The Agent Vinod actor, who feels that he is too old for pubs now, added, "I'll leave girls & pubs to Ibrahim and will probably stay at home & read to Taimur, I am an old man now just pretending to be cool."
Watch the video shared by pop dairies on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
'I'll leave girls & pubs to Ibrahim and will probably stay at home & read to Taimur, I am an old man now just pretending to be cool', said the uber cool #SaifAliKhan when he was asked about a hysterical question where what may happen if he went clubbing with Ibrahim and Taimur and they end up liking the same girl 😅 #JawaaniJaaneman #GallanKardi #BlackKnightFilms @nlfilms.india @nitinrkakkar#SaifAliKhan @alaya.f @tabutiful @kubbrasait #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani@akshaipuri @deepshikhadeshmukh @tips @pooja_ent . . . . . . #Bollywood #celebrity #BollywoodActor #BollywoodActress #Instagra #AlayaF #InstaLove #InstaDaily #InstaBollywood #Style #Video #UpcomingMovie #Taimur #TaimurAliKhanPataudi #TaimurAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan #InstaVideo #BollywoodUpdates #VideoOfTheDay #InstaVideo #Spotted #Juhu #Mumbai #India #PopDiaries
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the upcoming romantic comedy also features Tabu and debutant Alaya F in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on January 31.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter
- Seeds from Newton's Apple Tree Are Being Used to Grow a New One at His England Home
- Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in 1st Round of Indonesia Masters by Local Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
- Oldest Material on Earth, Dating Back to 7 Billion Years, Found Inside Meteorite
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea