1-min read

Saif Ali Khan's Goofy Response When Asked About Going to Pub with Sons Taimur and Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan proved that he is the cool dad when he was asked about going to party with his sons Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan is one of the coolest fathers in Bollywood. Be it for Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan or actress-daughter Sara Ali Khan, Saif has always been supportive of his children.

The Hum Tum actor, who was interacting with the media at the launch of the song 'Gallan Kardi' from his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, was asked what he would do if he goes clubbing with Taimur and Ibrahim.

Saif didn't leave his chance to be playful and said, "Taimur and I often go to the same club and we often like the same girl but then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit taller than me so I don't know if I can do that."

The Agent Vinod actor, who feels that he is too old for pubs now, added, "I'll leave girls & pubs to Ibrahim and will probably stay at home & read to Taimur, I am an old man now just pretending to be cool."

Watch the video shared by pop dairies on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

#SaifAliKhan #JawaaniJaaneman #GallanKardi #BlackKnightFilms @nlfilms.india @nitinrkakkar @alaya.f @tabutiful @kubbrasait #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani@akshaipuri @deepshikhadeshmukh @tips @pooja_ent

A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries) on

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the upcoming romantic comedy also features Tabu and debutant Alaya F in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on January 31.

