Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman is a Pleaser, Taapsee Pannu Shares Thappad Trailer
While it remains to be seen how much of an audience-puller Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' turns out to be, Taapsee Pannu has released the trailer of her upcoming Bollywood film 'Thappad', gathering appreciation from all quarters.
Jan 31
Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman has released in cinemas on Friday, alongside Happy Hardy And Heer, Gul Makai, Hollywood releases Jojo Rabbit and Bad Boys for Life and Korean feature Parasite. While the other films may prove a competition for Jawaani Jaaneman at the box office, it remains to be seen how much of an audience puller Saif's film turns out to be.
In another news, Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad saw its trailer reveal on Friday. Taapsee even joined the presenters of the India vs New Zealand T20 match to unveil the first look of her Bollywood feature Thappad, which is directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.
Also, a video of young schoolgirls singing Kartik Aaryan's hit track Dheeme Dheeme while being stuck in traffic went viral on social media. Kartik could not help but graciously smile and wave at his young fans as they showed so much love and appreciation on busy Mumbai streets.
Scroll below for more news and highlights from the entertainment and lifestyle world below:
"Given its Modern Familyesque tilt, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman seems poised to score well with the old-in-the-tooth as well as the young at heart city slickers," writes Priyanka Sinha Jha in her movie review of Jawaani Jaaneman. You can read the full reviews of the latest Bollywood films below.
There are multiple reports doing the rounds that claim Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli will join British adventure-survivalist Bear Grylls as they venture into the Indian wilderness. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have shot for the respective episodes of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.
Days after the Grammy Awards ceremony, Danielle Jonas took to social media and posted pictures with Priyanka Chopra. The pictures have the J sisters, relishing their Disney princess moment at the gala event.
Thappad explores the taboo of going through a divorce and the question 'should women always compromise in a marriage'? The trailer was launched on Friday and has been winning praise from all quarters.
If you thought Kartik Aaryan's dance steps on Dheeme Dheeme were popular in 2019, here's a video of bus full of schoolgirls singing the song as he arrives near them in his car.
