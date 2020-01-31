Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman is a Pleaser, Taapsee Pannu Shares Thappad Trailer

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman has released in cinemas on Friday, alongside Happy Hardy And Heer, Gul Makai, Hollywood releases Jojo Rabbit and Bad Boys for Life and Korean feature Parasite. While the other films may prove a competition for Jawaani Jaaneman at the box office, it remains to be seen how much of an audience puller Saif's film turns out to be.

Read: Malaika Arora Pens Down Adorable Birthday Wish for Sister Amrita, Says, 'Don't Cry and Get Emotional'

Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Shaves off 'Hobo' Beard, Gets New Look for Forrest Gump Remake

In another news, Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad saw its trailer reveal on Friday. Taapsee even joined the presenters of the India vs New Zealand T20 match to unveil the first look of her Bollywood feature Thappad, which is directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Getting Arrested for Rash Driving Goes Viral

Also read: Salman Khan Flaunts His Ripped Body in Dabangg 3 Throwback Pic

Also, a video of young schoolgirls singing Kartik Aaryan's hit track Dheeme Dheeme while being stuck in traffic went viral on social media. Kartik could not help but graciously smile and wave at his young fans as they showed so much love and appreciation on busy Mumbai streets.

Read: Arshad Warsi Slammed for Sharing 'Racist' Meme on Coronavirus Outbreak

Also read: Amid Rising Cases of Coronavirus in India, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted with Mask at Mumbai Airport

Scroll below for more news and highlights from the entertainment and lifestyle world below:

"Given its Modern Familyesque tilt, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman seems poised to score well with the old-in-the-tooth as well as the young at heart city slickers," writes Priyanka Sinha Jha in her movie review of Jawaani Jaaneman. You can read the full reviews of the latest Bollywood films below.

Read: Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Embodies the Peter Pan Who Never Grew Up

Also read: Gul Makai Movie Review: Malala Yousafzai's Biopic is Half-baked Fare

There are multiple reports doing the rounds that claim Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli will join British adventure-survivalist Bear Grylls as they venture into the Indian wilderness. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have shot for the respective episodes of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Read: Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone to Shoot with Bear Grylls for Discovery Series: Report

Also read: Shantanu Maheshwari to Make Bollywood Debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Days after the Grammy Awards ceremony, Danielle Jonas took to social media and posted pictures with Priyanka Chopra. The pictures have the J sisters, relishing their Disney princess moment at the gala event.

Read: In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and J sister Danielle Jonas' Disney Princess Moment at Grammys

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor Channels Her Inner Elsa on Sister Vedika's Birthday, See Adorable Pics

Thappad explores the taboo of going through a divorce and the question 'should women always compromise in a marriage'? The trailer was launched on Friday and has been winning praise from all quarters.

Read: Thappad Trailer Brings Explosive Collaboration Between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha

Also read: Thappad Poster and Love Aaj Kal Song Accused of Not Being Original

If you thought Kartik Aaryan's dance steps on Dheeme Dheeme were popular in 2019, here's a video of bus full of schoolgirls singing the song as he arrives near them in his car.

Read: Schoolgirls on Bus Sing Dheeme Dheeme Aloud as They Spot Kartik Aaryan, Watch Video

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma Lead Fans in Sharing 'Haan Main Galat' Memes

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.