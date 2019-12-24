Jharkhand result tally
Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman to Release on January 31, First Look Poster Out
The movie, which was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres on January 31.
'Jawaani Jaaneman' film poster
The release date of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" has been advanced by a week, the makers announced on Monday.
The movie, which was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres on January 31.
The coming-of-age film, directed by Nitin R Kakkar, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.
Saif and Alaia will play father and daughter, while Tabu has a pivotal role in the movie.
The film is produced by Saif's banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.
Check out the first look poster of "Jawaani Jaaneman" below:
New release date... #JawaaniJaaneman will now release earlier: 31 Jan 2020... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlaiaF and #Tabu... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani... Teaser poster: pic.twitter.com/7wIsSi2T5N— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019
