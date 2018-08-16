English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Saif Ali Khan’s Midnight Birthday Celebration was a Starry Affair. See Photos
Saif Ali Khan turns 48 today. Here's a sneak peek into his star-studded midnight birthday party.
Saif Ali Khan turns 48 today. Here's a sneak peek into his star-studded midnight birthday party.
Loading...
Actor Saif Ali Khan — who is basking in the stupendous success of Netflix’s Sacred Games — turns 48 today. The actor’s star-studded family welcomed his big day in style with an intimate yet sumptuous midnight birthday bash.
Everyone, including wife Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and his children from ex-wife Amrita Singh —Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan — were there to celebrate his turning a year older.
Karisma Kapoor and several fan pages shared photos of the starry event. Dapper in white linen shirt and trousers, Saif is seen wearing a red bandana and sporting an overgrown beard. Though Karisma and Sara look beautiful in black and golden dresses respectively, it is Kareena who steals the attention looking every bit the diva that she is in a black low-cut lace top and grey trousers.
The gorgeous birthday cake had “We love you Saifu” written on it. Sara, who made her Instagram debut yesterday, also shared an image of it.
Several boomerangs from the party have surfaced online. In one of them Kareena can be seen kissing her beloved husband on the cheek.
However, Saif’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and the two children —Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu — were noticeably missing.
After a series of disappointments at the box office, including Kaalakandi and Chef, Saif spectacularly returned in the game with Sacred Games, in which he plays Sartaj Singh, a cop. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix original has already been booked for future seasons.
Also Watch
Everyone, including wife Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and his children from ex-wife Amrita Singh —Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan — were there to celebrate his turning a year older.
Karisma Kapoor and several fan pages shared photos of the starry event. Dapper in white linen shirt and trousers, Saif is seen wearing a red bandana and sporting an overgrown beard. Though Karisma and Sara look beautiful in black and golden dresses respectively, it is Kareena who steals the attention looking every bit the diva that she is in a black low-cut lace top and grey trousers.
The gorgeous birthday cake had “We love you Saifu” written on it. Sara, who made her Instagram debut yesterday, also shared an image of it.
Several boomerangs from the party have surfaced online. In one of them Kareena can be seen kissing her beloved husband on the cheek.
However, Saif’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and the two children —Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu — were noticeably missing.
After a series of disappointments at the box office, including Kaalakandi and Chef, Saif spectacularly returned in the game with Sacred Games, in which he plays Sartaj Singh, a cop. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix original has already been booked for future seasons.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIR Against Singer Abhijeet for Verbally Abusing Woman
- Facebook, Amazon and Twitter Are Becoming Front Runners in Live Sports Broadcasting
- ICC Ranks Every Test Batsman #1 After Rapper Kanye West's Cryptic Tweet
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...