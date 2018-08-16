Saif Ali Khan’s Midnight Birthday Celebration was a Starry Affair. See Photos

#birthdaylove ❤❤❤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 15, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT

Actor Saif Ali Khan — who is basking in the stupendous success of Netflix’s Sacred Games — turns 48 today. The actor’s star-studded family welcomed his big day in style with an intimate yet sumptuous midnight birthday bash.Everyone, including wife Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and his children from ex-wife Amrita Singh —Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan — were there to celebrate his turning a year older.Karisma Kapoor and several fan pages shared photos of the starry event. Dapper in white linen shirt and trousers, Saif is seen wearing a red bandana and sporting an overgrown beard. Though Karisma and Sara look beautiful in black and golden dresses respectively, it is Kareena who steals the attention looking every bit the diva that she is in a black low-cut lace top and grey trousers.The gorgeous birthday cake had “We love you Saifu” written on it. Sara, who made her Instagram debut yesterday, also shared an image of it.Several boomerangs from the party have surfaced online. In one of them Kareena can be seen kissing her beloved husband on the cheek.However, Saif’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and the two children —Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu — were noticeably missing.After a series of disappointments at the box office, including Kaalakandi and Chef, Saif spectacularly returned in the game with Sacred Games, in which he plays Sartaj Singh, a cop. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix original has already been booked for future seasons.