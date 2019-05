Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu Look in Laal Kaptaan Out, Release Date Announced

There was a lot of anticipation building up to the naga sadhu look that Saif Ali Khan will don in the Navdeep Singh directorial Laal Kaptaan. Now, the epic action drama is set to have a worldwide release on September 6 and the makers have revealed Saif's look from the film.The film, produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, will feature Saif in the role of a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.The official handle of Eros Now unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan as naga sadhu. "Raakh se janmaa, raakh ho jaane ko," the tweet read."Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind," Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International said in a statement.NH 10" helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie and Rai said he has full faith in the story. Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own," he added.Follow @News18Movies for more