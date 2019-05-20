Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu Look in Laal Kaptaan Out, Release Date Announced

Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of a naga sadhu in director Navdeep Singh's 'Laal Kaptaan.' The film will release on September 6, 2019.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu Look in Laal Kaptaan Out, Release Date Announced
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Loading...
There was a lot of anticipation building up to the naga sadhu look that Saif Ali Khan will don in the Navdeep Singh directorial Laal Kaptaan. Now, the epic action drama is set to have a worldwide release on September 6 and the makers have revealed Saif's look from the film.

The film, produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, will feature Saif in the role of a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.

The official handle of Eros Now unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan as naga sadhu. "Raakh se janmaa, raakh ho jaane ko," the tweet read.




"Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind," Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International said in a statement.

NH 10" helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie and Rai said he has full faith in the story. Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram