Saif Ali Khan's 'No Concept of India Till British Gave it One' Comment is Now a Viral Meme
Saif's comment came in an interview when he was asked to comment on the political subtext of his latest Bollywood release 'Tanhaji'.
Saif Ali Khan
Actor Saif Ali Khan is being massively trolled for his comment on Indian history.
"I don't think this is history," Saif said, talking about his latest release, the historical drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", adding: "I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."
Read: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Saif Ali Khan For His 'No Concept of India Before the British' Comment
Saif's comment came in an interview when he was asked to comment on the political subtext of the film Tanhaji.
"For some reason I didn't take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don't think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you're doing it," Saif said in the interview.
Read: Saif Ali Khan Trolled for Saying 'Don’t Think There Was a Concept of India Till the British Gave it One'
Saif's comment was met with largescale trolling on social media, with a few netizens even taking potshots at the actor's toddler son Taimur Ali Khan. Now, his comments have been turned into memes. Check out some of them below:
#ThereWasNoConceptOf struggle in Bollywood before Ananya Pandey pic.twitter.com/X9rvODlhEN— A Proud Bhakt (@Mr_Bhakt) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf helicopter shot before MSD ... pic.twitter.com/WuNERWvW5s— ™Z (@BoykaAlive) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf Romance before DDLJ pic.twitter.com/Pv4gFGAOV1— लौह पुरुष ⚡ (@Ironnnmannnn) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf hand pump before @iamsunnydeol pulled one out in Gadar#SaifAliKhan #logic pic.twitter.com/kycZ7c4KfA— (@niteshvyas10) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf CID until this trio@SonyTV pic.twitter.com/fxnriN8M2q— my Name is CAA (@bagga_daku) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf flying cars until #RohitShetty invented them #singham pic.twitter.com/Bv6ueyGUOL— Pradeep Jaiswal (@ipradeepjaiswal) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf physics before Salman Khan pic.twitter.com/mTDRtfvyKC— Shobhit Navlakha (@NavlakhaShobhit) January 22, 2020
#ThereWasNoConceptOf "25 din me paisa double". Beware of scammers who give you lucrative deals pic.twitter.com/c0LVptkBJ5— Ratnagiri Police (@ratnagiripolice) January 22, 2020
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Adorable Pics of Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Daughter Anayra Shared by Richa Sharma
- Desi Queen Elizabeth ‘Ranting’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever
- Thailand Masters: Indian Campaign Over on Day 1 as Saina, Srikanth, Sameer and Prannoy Lose in Round 1
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App