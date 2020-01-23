Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Saif Ali Khan's 'No Concept of India Till British Gave it One' Comment is Now a Viral Meme

Saif's comment came in an interview when he was asked to comment on the political subtext of his latest Bollywood release 'Tanhaji'.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 7:32 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan's 'No Concept of India Till British Gave it One' Comment is Now a Viral Meme
Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan is being massively trolled for his comment on Indian history.

"I don't think this is history," Saif said, talking about his latest release, the historical drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", adding: "I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."

Read: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Saif Ali Khan For His 'No Concept of India Before the British' Comment

Saif's comment came in an interview when he was asked to comment on the political subtext of the film Tanhaji.

"For some reason I didn't take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don't think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you're doing it," Saif said in the interview.

Read: Saif Ali Khan Trolled for Saying 'Don’t Think There Was a Concept of India Till the British Gave it One'

Saif's comment was met with largescale trolling on social media, with a few netizens even taking potshots at the actor's toddler son Taimur Ali Khan. Now, his comments have been turned into memes. Check out some of them below:

(With inputs from IANS)

