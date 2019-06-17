This Pic of Saif Ali Khan With Ziva Dhoni from India Vs Pakistan Match Will Melt Your Heart

A stellar performance by the Men in Blue witnessed India maintain their winning spell against Pakistan during Sunday's match at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. With Pakistan's 89 runs defeat against India at the Old Trafford in Manchester, India's head-to-head record against Pakistan in World Cup matches now becomes 7-0. Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was one of the many celebs in attendance watching the massive stand-off between the two teams, was seen posing with ex-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva at the venue.

Saif was seen sporting grey jeans, a blue t-shirt and a sleeveless jacket. Ziva, on the other hand, was looking adorable in beige co-ords and a fur jacket.

Notably, the actor was present at the venue with Alaia F who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman where she will be playing the role of Saif's daughter. Alaia is the daughter of Pooja Bedi.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan's new film Jawaani Jaaneman will commence shooting this month in London and also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. The actor is also preparing for the role if a 'naga sadhu' for his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan.