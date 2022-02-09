Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Ali Khan Calls His Ex-Wife Amrita Singh 'Mad, Insane' In Birthday Wish

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan penned a birthday wish for Amrita Singh. Amrita married Saif in 1991. However, they split in 2004 after a reportedly messy divorce. The actors have two children from the marriage, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. A little less than a decade after their divorce, Saif married Kareena Kapoor.

On Wednesday, marking Amrita’s birthday, Saba shared a couple of old pictures with her former sister-in-law and penned a birthday wish. In the picture, a young Amrita was seen smiling at the camera while Saba was distracted by something outside the frame. She also shared a picture in which they were posing for the camera. She shared the pictures on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Memory…! I was 16.. or just a little older, you were mad, crazy, insane and simply wonderful. Thank you for having my back! Happy birthday."

Besides Saba, Sara too shared to wish Amrita. The actress shared a series of collages that reminded fans of she is her mother’s spitting image. Along with the pictures, Sara wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude." She added the hashtags ‘boss lady’, ‘superwoman’, ‘my whole world’, ‘number one’ and ‘like mother like daughter’.

Amrita Singh has starred in a series of hit films. These include Betaab, Mard, Aaina and Naam. She signed fewer projects after marriage. However, after the divorce, she returned to deliver a few memorable performances. These include Kalyug, 2 States and Badla. While Sara is already following Amrita and Saif’s footsteps into the industry, Ibrahim Ali Khan is also preparing to follow in their footsteps into the industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.