Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Ali Khan Shares Unseen Throwback Picture of 'Tim' Taimur

Jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan frequently shares unseen photographs of her family members, and this time it is her nephew Taimur who has featured on her social media handle. She shared a throwback picture of Taimur where the little one can be seen sitting on a swing and smiling adorably. She captioned the picture as, “MY TiM ❤️ Always…has my love and blessings. Another time. Park. Play. #thosewerethedays #goodtimes".

A couple of hours after she shared Taimur’s photo, she also shared a throwback photo of her niece Innaaya, so that the little one doesn’t feel left out. In the picture, she looks angrily at the camera and Saba captioned it as, “Why haven’t you posted my pic Aani??". Inaaya is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter.

Recently, she shared a throwback picture of her family featuring her dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, her mother Sharmila Tagore, her brother Saif Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan. “FAMilY…. portraits! The khan clan…. Still," she wrote alongside the picture.

Along with being a jewellery designer, Saba is a mutawalli (Chief Trustee) of the Auqaf-e-Shahi (Royal Trust), established by the princely state of Bhopal as a royal charitable endowment.

