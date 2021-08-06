Saif Ali Khan's Throwback Pic Reminds Netizens of Taimur

Every now and then, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan keeps sharing timeless pictures from her memory album. Today, she dropped a throwback picture from her family album that will totally make your day. This time, it’s not little Taimur and Inaaya featuring in her old snap series, but the picture features Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif, Saba and Soha Ali Khan in this old throwback picture. However, what grabbed the attention of netizens islittle Saif in the picture, who looks quite similar to his son Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Family portraits! The Khan clan… Still.”

The picture has grabbed several eyeballs. Netizens showered the post with comments. They too have drawn similarities between Tim and Saif. A user wrote, “Saif Ali khan looks like Tim.” Another user too commented, “Saif Bhai look like Taimur." A third user wrote, “The ultimate glamour boy of Indian cricket andperhaps the best captain of India," talking about MAK Pataudi.

A day ago, she dropped an unseen throwback picture of her mother Sharmila and Pataudi clan. In the black and white picture, they all can be seen smiling while striking a pose for the camera.She also commented, “Friends Forever… Family first." Saba’s Instagram account seems like a treasure house of old pictures.

Saba recently got upset after a fan page re-posted one of Sara Ali Khan's childhood pictures shared by her without giving her credit. She posted a note talking about the same and wrote that it’s reallu badto use her original photograph without tagging her. She also added that she won't share Sara's baby pictures in the future. She even demanded a retraction and started watermarking her posts with her name.

Unlike her siblings Saif and Soha, Saba opted to stay away from the limelight of Bollywood. Instead, she chose to become a jewellery designer.

