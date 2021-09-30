Saif Ali Khan's Younger Sister Saba Shuts Down Troll Asking if Family ‘Bothers’ About Her

For the most lovely memories, new and old of Saif Ali Khan and Pataudi clan, head to Saba Ali Khan's Instagram handle. The page is filled with beautiful pictures and old photographs of members of the family. Saba, who is a jewellery designer by profession, is an active user of the photo-sharing platform. She often shares rare anecdotes and celebrates special events with heartfelt messages.

Very recently, she marked Inaaya’s fourth birthday. Saba’s sister Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu are parents to the little one. To celebrate the day, Saba had shared a post on Instagram. In the comments section, an individual remarked, "Do they all even bother about you?" Replying to the user’s comment, Saba posted a comment that read, "Why does that "bother" you?" followed by a zipper-mouth emoticon

Soha, on the other hand, dropped a sweet comment on Inaaya’s behalf. She wrote, “See you soon Aani” adding heart emojis.

Saba was also very vocal amid the name controversy of Saif and Kareena’s second born. In August, Kareena launched her book, The Pregnancy Bible, wherein she put down her own experience and learning from both of her pregnancies. While the actress’ father, Randhir Kapoor had said, in a statement, that the second son of the couple is named Jeh, Kareena’s book allegedly revealed his full name as Jehangir.

Following this, social media erupted, slamming the couple for the choice of names of their children including that of their first born, Taimur Ali Khan. At the time, Saba reacted to a media report via her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Jeh, JAAN. What’s in a name? Love, live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.”

Earlier this month, Saba shared a beautiful post which featured a photo of Kareena and Jeh.

“When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life, only she and the father are allowed to decide who, how and what the child will grow as. And the name. No one, NO ONE else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. Parents are the only ones with rights. Think it's a reminder for everyone to respect that. Today, tomorrow, forever," wrote Saba in the caption.

