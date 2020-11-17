Taimur Yells ‘No Photo’ as Saif-Kareena, Arjun-Malaika Stroll on Dharamshala Streets, Watch Video

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora headed to Dharmshala to spend some time with their beaus Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Also accompanying them was Kareena and Saif's munchkin, Taimur. On a quiet evening, the Bollywood celebrities were seen taking a stroll on Dharmshala streets but it was Taimur who caught everybody's attention.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Taimur is seen yelling 'no photos' as the crowd on the sidewalks tried clicking some pictures. Take a look:

Kareena also took to social media to share some pictures from their outing. Clicked by Arjun Kapoor, the pictures have Saif, Kareena and Taimur enjoying the picturesque view of the hills.

Arjun and Saif are in Dharmshala to shoot for their upcoming film Bhoot Police. Ahead of Diwali Malaika and Kareena flew to the destination to spend festivities with them.

"Bhoot Police", a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The shooting of the film began last month. Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet.

"Here we begin," she wrote as caption, and included #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @Asli_Jacqueline @RameshTaurani @puriakshai #PavanKirpalani and #JayaTaurani among other tags in her post. Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: "Let's do this."

Meanwhile, Kareena recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" in Delhi. The film stars Aamir Khan and is the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 Hollywood film "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.