Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Trolled for Walking in Open Without Masks, Condolences Pour in for Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. However, many social media users trolled the power couple for wearing breathing masks occasionally during the family outing.

Read: Katrina Kaif Shares Stunning Throwback Video of Swimming Underwater with Whale Shark

Also read: 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Stars Reunite to Wish Ekta Kapoor on Her Birthday

In another news, as Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away aged 39 on SUnday afternoon, condolences poured in from all quarters.

Read: Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh's Advice for Ankita Lokhande is Marriage?

Also read: After Sending Migrants Home, Sonu Sood Supports Campaign Against Domestic Violence

Also, Virat Kohli recounts his first meeting with Anushka Sharma in 2013.

Read: Chandrachur Singh Says He Went Through 'Phase of Disillusionment' After Films Got Shelved

Also read: Watch Sushmita Sen Shake a Leg to Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Marey During Shoot

Scroll below for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were brutally trolled on social media for strolling on the streets and ignoring safety measures during the pandemic

Read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Trolled for Strolling at Marine Drive with Taimur without Masks

Also read: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter March in Los Angeles

Friends and colleagues of Chiranjeevi Sarja have paid tribute to the Kannada actor who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Read: Kriti Kharbanda Remembers First Co-Star Chiranjeevi Sarja as 'Heartbroken' South Stars Pay Tribute

Also read: Kriti Sanon Opens up on Weight Loss During Lockdown

During a recent interaction, Virat Kohli shared the details from his first 'nervous' meeting with his now-wife Anushka Sharma.

Read: Virat Kohli Details His First Meeting with Anushka Sharma: Was Very Nervous So I Cracked a Joke

Also read: Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan’s Workout Pic is Fitness and Sibling Goals Rolled into One

Amazon Prime Video's Penguin teaser has been launched and promises to be an intense mystery-thriller. It streams from June 19.

Read: Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Penguin' Teaser Will Send a Chill Down Your Spine, Watch Here

Also read: Father’s Day 2020: Best Father-Son Duos In Tinseltown

Saumya Tandon in an interview revealed that her payments have been 'severely delayed' and has been asked to take a pay cut.

Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon Says She has been Asked to Take a Pay Cut

Also read: Diana Penty Gets Praised For Not Hiding Her 'Big' Pimple In This Adorable Picture With Her Pet

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the film and fashion world.

Follow @News18Movies for more