Saif, Karisma and Family Ring in Kareena Kapoor’s Birthday in Style. See Pics

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 38 today, her family members threw her a little midnight birthday bash at her Mumbai residence on Thursday.The star-studded Khan-Kapoor cohort that came to celebrate Bebo’s big day included her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, elder sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan, his sister Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu.Karisma took to Instagram to share fun moments from the night. In the one with Kareena, both the actors look casual chic in blue denims and tees. “Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever! ❤️❤️❤️ #mypillar#mybestfriend,” Karsima captioned it.She posted another set of pictures, one each with their parents and one with the group, with everyone wearing birthday caps and the cake kept in the centre.While everyone else was casually dressed, Saif, who is currently sporting an overgrown beard for his film Hunterr, looked every bit the Pathan that he is in a pearl white kurta pyjama.Soha too shared images on her Instagram. Alongside the one with the birthday candles alight, she wrote, “Sparkle and shine !!! Happy birthday !!! ❤️❤️”🎂On the professional front, Kareena will reportedly do a radio show on Ishq 104.8 FM, much like her friend, filmmaker Karan Johar.Talking about it, she had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”She will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.