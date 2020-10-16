Saifeena Turns 8: Look back at Best Moments of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor in Their Married Life

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating eight years of togetherness this year. The duo tied the knot on October 16, 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The Nawab of Pataudi proposed to Bebo while they were shooting for a Bollywood film titled Tashan. The 2008 film was an action comedy movie starring Akshay Kumar, Saif, Kareena and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

After marriage, the couple welcomed their first child on December 20, 2016 and they are soon Taimur Ali Khan became internet’s most favourite child. And now they are going to be parents to another one. On the occasion of their eighth wedding anniversary, here is a look at some of the best moments of the couple:

Wedding photo shoot: As can be seen in the snap, the duo look absolutely stunning and elegant. Bebo had chosen to refurbish her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s wedding lehenga for her big day. The Nawab is seen wearing a golden colour sherwani with white chudidaar.

When Tim was born: Recently, Bebo’s snap with newborn Taimur went viral on the internet. In the photo, one can see that Kareena is posing with her little one on the hospital bed. The actress is seen kissing her baby.

Fam-jam: In the snap, which will most certainly give you fashion goals, the trio pose in Indian traditional attire. While Bebo has chosen to wear a long dark blue dress with dupatta, her boys are seen sporting a kurta payjama set with a traditional jacket. Little Taimur is seen in his dad’s arms as all three of them pose happily for the lens.

Who doesn’t need quality time with fam? The family of three is seen spending some quality time with each other here. The parents are seen sporting a casual outfit as both of them are wearing blue jeans and round neck pullover sweaters. Little Taimur is seen a playful mood.

Taimur to become elder brother: The couple recently announced that they are soon going to be parents to another bundle of joy. In a joint statement ,the couple said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena."

Here's wishing the lovely couple a happy wedding anniversary.