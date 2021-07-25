Sailesh Kolanu on Remaking HIT with Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra: Will Not Recreate it Frame to Frame

Director Sailesh Kolanu, who directed Vishwak Sen-starrer Telugu film ‘Hit: The First Case’, will be directing the Hindi remake as well, starring Rajkummar Rao.

While it is exciting for the filmmaker to enter a new market with a remake, it comes with its share of challenges as well.

“It’s definitely a challenge," Sailesh tells IANS as he adds: “It doesn’t matter if an original director is remaking or not. It’s just that to recreate what was captured once, is definitely a challenge. Also, when you remake it, it will be set in a different location, with different actors acting in it and even the technicians who will be working in it will be different."

He adds: “I have to retain the soul of what I had created before and at the same time, try to find out what are the nuances of the actors I will be working with right now. Also, my film is very atmospheric, which means that I usually add a lot of entertainment to my film. Depending on where the film is set, I will have to capture the essence of that location. There may be other directors who will say that they have to recreate it frame to frame but I will not recreate it frame to frame."

While making a remake, the budgets also change. How does a director adapt to that?

Sailesh answers: “Honestly speaking, you exclude all the remuneration, technicians’ fees and all that, what matters to me is that as a director how many days of shoot I am going to be doing and what scale I am going to be doing. Even for the Telugu version, which was my first film, I stuck to the genre and world that I was building. My producers Nani and Prashanti basically put whatever money was required to create that world in the most honest way and I am going to do the same thing for Hindi also."

He adds: “For me, I don’t take that (budget) as a criteria for remaking the film. For me, creating that world in the most honest way is the important thing and if you work in an organised way you can control the production budget which I will be doing. Because I would like to be called a producer’s director and try to pull it in the most effective way."

