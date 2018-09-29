English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saina First Look: Shraddha Kapoor is the Spitting Image of Saina Nehwal; See Pic
Shraddha Kapoor looks exactly like the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in the first still.
Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram
Loading...
Shraddha Kapoor is all set to give her best shot as Saina Nehwal. She's been preparing for the role for months and now her first look from the film titled Saina is revealed. She looks exactly like the ace badminton player in the first still.
On Saturday, the actress shared the first look from the film on Instagram. Take a look:
In an earlier interview given to PTI, she had said, "I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It's a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina's journey itself is so interesting right from her misses to her injuries and victories."
Shraddha also said that she could step into the shoes of Nehwal because she could relate to similar incidents in her life. "I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that's what's truly inspiring," she added.
For the uninitiated, Saina Nehwal is a prominent name in badminton and the player has brought laurels for the country by winning over 23 international titles.
The biopic on Saina is helmed by Stanley Ka Dabba fame Amol Gupte. The film went on floors last week.
(With inputs from PTI)
On Saturday, the actress shared the first look from the film on Instagram. Take a look:
In an earlier interview given to PTI, she had said, "I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It's a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina's journey itself is so interesting right from her misses to her injuries and victories."
Shraddha also said that she could step into the shoes of Nehwal because she could relate to similar incidents in her life. "I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that's what's truly inspiring," she added.
For the uninitiated, Saina Nehwal is a prominent name in badminton and the player has brought laurels for the country by winning over 23 international titles.
The biopic on Saina is helmed by Stanley Ka Dabba fame Amol Gupte. The film went on floors last week.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta: Haven't Received Any Legal Notice From Nana Patekar
- AFC U-16 Championship: Korea Will be Most Challenging 90 Minutes for India, Says Coach Bibiano Fernandes
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Welcomes Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu
- From Nilgiris to Darjeeling: Google Art and Culture App Lets You Hop On Trains, And Time Travel
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...