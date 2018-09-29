Saina First Look: Shraddha Kapoor is the Spitting Image of Saina Nehwal; See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to give her best shot as Saina Nehwal. She's been preparing for the role for months and now her first look from the film titled Saina is revealed. She looks exactly like the ace badminton player in the first still.On Saturday, the actress shared the first look from the film on Instagram. Take a look:In an earlier interview given to PTI, she had said, "I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It's a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina's journey itself is so interesting right from her misses to her injuries and victories."Shraddha also said that she could step into the shoes of Nehwal because she could relate to similar incidents in her life. "I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that's what's truly inspiring," she added.For the uninitiated, Saina Nehwal is a prominent name in badminton and the player has brought laurels for the country by winning over 23 international titles.The biopic on Saina is helmed by Stanley Ka Dabba fame Amol Gupte. The film went on floors last week.(With inputs from PTI)