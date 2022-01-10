Saina Nehwal Reacts to Siddharth's 'Sexist' Tweet: 'He Can Express Himself With Better Words' | Exclusive

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal responded to the comments made on her by actor Siddharth. The latter has been facing flak from netizens for his ‘sexist’, ‘derogatory’ Tweet. Talking to News18.com, she said, “Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments."

She added, “If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country."

For the uninitiated, The Rang De Basanti actor has been slammed by netizens for his comment on Nehwal. On January 5, Nehwal had Tweeted, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi."

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

The Tweet was in reference to PM Narendra Modi’s convoy ‘security breach’ in Punjab.

Retweeting this, he wrote, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Following this Tweet, several social media users called him out for his sexism.

However, Siddharth responded to this ongoing row with another Tweet clarifying his stance. His post read, “"COCK & BULL" That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽"

"COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

A couple of months ago, he was again trolled by netizens for what they thought was an indirect comment on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. The actor, however, rubbished the claims that the tweet was about Samantha and Chaitanya’s divorce.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.