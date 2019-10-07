Saina Nehwal Sends 'Best Wishes' to Parineeti Chopra for Her Biopic
Parineeti Chopra came on board after Shraddha Kapoor opted out of the Saina Nehwal biopic. The film is directed by Amole Gupte.
Saina Nehwal biopic is produced by Bhushan Kumar.
Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday wished luck to actress Parineeti Chopra as she will soon start shooting for the former's biopic. "Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team 'Saina Nehwal Biopic'," Nehwal wrote.
Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic 🙌#Saina @ParineetiChopra #AmoleGupte @itsBhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @Sujay_Jairaj @TSeries pic.twitter.com/YydT5LR7gu— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 7, 2019
Along with the post, Nehwal also posted a picture in which Parineeti is seen holding a shuttle cock. Producer Bhushan Kumar shared that the film's shoot will commence on October 11. He tweeted: "All the very best Parineeti and the entire team as our project, #SainaNehwalBiopic starts shooting on 11th October."
All the very best @ParineetiChopra & the entire team as our project, #SainaNehwalBiopic starts shooting on 11th October 🎬#Saina #AmoleGupte #KrishanKumar @deepabhatia11 @Sujay_Jairaj @TSeries @NSaina pic.twitter.com/qsKEAupUiS— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) October 7, 2019
Parineeti had replaced actress Shraddha Kapoor in the biopic, which is being directed by Amole Gupte. The actress talked about the reason behind leaving the biopic in an earlier interview.
She had said, "I had to opt-out of it because Street Dancer came my way and it all boiled down to allotting dates, which was not possible. Remo sir had given me ABCD 2, so there is no way I would say no to him. I loved the Street Dancer script and he has been my guru, so he plays a big part."
She further added, "It would have been unfair for me to ask Amol to wait. I didn’t even ask. I got dengue and it got pushed already, so it was a choice to make and the choice was mine."
