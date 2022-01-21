CHANGE LANGUAGE
Saina Nehwal-Siddharth Row: Actor Summoned by Tamil Nadu Police in Defamation Case

Actor Siddharth clarified that he had no "malicious" intent when he made his infamous tweet to Saina Nehwal.

Actor Siddharth has been summoned by the Chennai Police over his defamation case against ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Actor Siddharth has been summoned by the Chennai Police over his defamation case against ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. “Actor Siddharth has been summoned (over his controversial tweet on badminton player Saina Nehwal). We’ve actually received 2 complaints; another one is on defamation in a legal frame, not a criminal case. We only need his statement," said Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thinking about how to get the statement. We have summoned actor Siddharth", the Chennai Police Commissioner added.

For the uninitiated, The Rang De Basanti actor was slammed by netizens for his comment on Nehwal. On January 5, Nehwal had Tweeted on PM Modi alleged ‘security breach’ in Punjab. “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi," she had written.

Retweeting this, he wrote, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Following this Tweet, several social media users called him out for his sexism.

When News18.com reached out to Saina for a reaction, she said, “Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments."

Meanwhile, a case has also been filed against Sidharth by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police for his rude remarks against Saina. The actor has been booked under section 509 IPC, Sec 67 IT ACT after a social activist filed a complaint against him.

first published:January 21, 2022, 08:40 IST