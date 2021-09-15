Saira Banu Decides to Close Dilip Kumar's Twitter Account, Two Months After Actor's Demise

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s friend Faisal Farooqui on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle to announce that the Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has given the consent to close the account. Sharing a picture of the late iconic actor, Farooqui tweeted from the @TheDilipKumar Twitter handle, “After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. -Faisal Farooqui"."

The tweet has disappointed fans of the legendary actor who are requesting to keep the account active. “Let the account stay. Lock it. It is important for the sake of history and heritage," commented a fan. Another fan from Pakistan tweeted, “There are more options rather than closing this account. As we love @TheDilipKumar the same way we love his memories so make this account his memorial and share his clips his life stories particularly about #peshawar."

Dilip Kumar was probably one of the oldest actors in India who had an active social media account, occasionally interacting with his fans. Saira Banu and Farooqui kept the actor’s fans updated about his health and life through his Twitter handle, before the thespian passed away on July 7 at the age of 98 after prolonged ailment.

On the other hand, his wife was admitted in hospital on August 28 after she complained of breathlessness and other complications such as high blood pressure and high sugar. She was discharged from the hospital earlier this month. Reportedly, the hospital doctor revealed that the Padosan actor has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, a heart condition.

