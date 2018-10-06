English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saira Banu Denies Reports of Dilip Kumar's Failing Health
Saira Banu rubbished reports Friday of Dilip Kumar's deteriorating health and said he is doing fine.
Image courtesy: Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account
Loading...
Saira Banu rubbished reports Friday of Dilip Kumar's deteriorating health and said he is doing fine.
There were reports that claimed that the veteran actor's health is failing and he is unable to recognise even his wife.
"He is alright. He has come back from the hospital and is recuperating at home as he had two bouts of pneumonia. He is with his doctor and nursing staff. He is getting better by God's grace," Banu told PTI.
When asked whether he is unable to recognise her and people around him, Banu said, "Who says that? I would not give that any cognizant at all. All is well, all is fine and nothing of this sort."
Last month, the 95-year-old actor was diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Bandra. He was discharged after a week.
There were reports that claimed that the veteran actor's health is failing and he is unable to recognise even his wife.
"He is alright. He has come back from the hospital and is recuperating at home as he had two bouts of pneumonia. He is with his doctor and nursing staff. He is getting better by God's grace," Banu told PTI.
When asked whether he is unable to recognise her and people around him, Banu said, "Who says that? I would not give that any cognizant at all. All is well, all is fine and nothing of this sort."
Last month, the 95-year-old actor was diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Bandra. He was discharged after a week.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Pro Kabaddi: With Edachery Bhaskaran in the Ranks, Tamil Thalaivas Look to Make a Lasting Impression
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors Eye Maiden Title With Stable Core and Well-Rounded Squad
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...