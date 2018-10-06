GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Saira Banu Denies Reports of Dilip Kumar's Failing Health

Saira Banu rubbished reports Friday of Dilip Kumar's deteriorating health and said he is doing fine.

News18.com

October 6, 2018
Saira Banu Denies Reports of Dilip Kumar's Failing Health
Image courtesy: Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account
Saira Banu rubbished reports Friday of Dilip Kumar's deteriorating health and said he is doing fine.

There were reports that claimed that the veteran actor's health is failing and he is unable to recognise even his wife.

"He is alright. He has come back from the hospital and is recuperating at home as he had two bouts of pneumonia. He is with his doctor and nursing staff. He is getting better by God's grace," Banu told PTI.

When asked whether he is unable to recognise her and people around him, Banu said, "Who says that? I would not give that any cognizant at all. All is well, all is fine and nothing of this sort."

Last month, the 95-year-old actor was diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Bandra. He was discharged after a week.
