Saira Banu Has Still Not Come To Terms With Dilip Kumar's Death, Reveal Industry Friends

After legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away last year, his wife and yesteryear actor Saira Banu has reportedly gone under a shell. She has not yet come to terms with the death of Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu’s close friends from the industry, veteran actors Mumtaz, Dharmendra, and Shatrughan Sinha have said that they tried reaching her several times, but they have not been able to contact her. Mumtaz said that she even dropped by Saira Banu’s Pali Hill bungalow, but could not meet her.

Mumtaz, who worked with both Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in films like Ram Aur Shyam and Aadmi Aur Insaan, told Bollywood Hungama that it was so sad that Sairaji appeared to be have gone into a shell after Yusuf Saab passed away.

Mumtaz said that she made many attempts to contact Saira Banu. When she could not reach her, she dropped in at her home. But she feels sad that she couldn’t meet her there too. Mumtaz recalls that Sairaji was so gracious when she met Dilip Kumar and her at their bungalow last time. Saira Banu made delicious cookies and cakes for Mumtaz.

Dharmendra expressed his concern as well, stating that she does not answer calls. He hoped that she was in good health. Shatrughan Sinha said that after Dilip Saab, she went into a shell. Talking about Dilip Kumar, Sinha said that we all lost the greatest actor. But Saira lost much more. Shatrughan Sinha added that he wants Saira to know that he and his wife are there for her if she needs them.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot on October 11 in 1966. The two had an age difference of 22 years and Saira had confessed that she had fallen for the Mughal-e-Azam actor when she was just 12 years old and he was 34. Saira always stood by Dilip Kumar as his support system. She took care of him during the last years of his life. Dilip Kumar passed away last year on July 21 at the age of 98.

