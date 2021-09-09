Saira Banu Makes Her First Public Appearance After Dilip Kumar's Demise

Saira Banu, late Dilip Kumar's wife and veteran actress, has been recently spotted making a public appearance, more than a month after the actor's demise. The actress was spotted at a construction site, holding a framed picture of her late husband. Saira was recently discharged from Hinduja Hospital on Sunday, September 5. She was hospitalised for shortness of breath, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Making her first public appearance, the actress joyfully waves to the cameras before sitting in her car.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of Saira, tweeted about her health and updated about her discharge a few days back.

#SairaBanu ji is back home. Discharged from the hospital. Doing well. Resting. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated. 🙏— faisal farooqui (@FAISALmouthshut) September 5, 2021

Faisal had earlier issued a statement, informing that she was taken to Hinduja Hospital owing to chest congestion. He also mentioned that the Saira is stable and under close supervision and a slew of measures because of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

There have also been rumours that Saira is suffering from depression since the death of Dilip Ji. Dr Gokhale, who was in charge of Saira's health, told ETimes that the veteran actress is not depressed.Saira's health has caused worry on social media, with many hoping for her quick recovery. She has amassed legions of supporters in recent years for the way she remained by and cared for her husband, who had been ill for several years prior to his demise at the age of 98.

Recently, Dharmendra opened up about how Saira's health has worried him. Dilip Ji, widely regarded as India's first method actor, died on July 7. Following the demise of the famous actor, Dharmendra was among the first to visit with Saira to express condolences. The actor expressed his emotions on social media too, he wrote, “Saira ne jab kahaa,'Dharam, dekho Sahaba ne palak jhapki hai',doston, jaan nikal gayi meri. (When Saira told me that Dilip ji has closed his eyes, it shook me.)"

Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare🙏 pic.twitter.com/yrPP6rYJqX— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 7, 2021

Many Bollywood celebs paid their tribute to the veteran actor on his demise. He is survived by his wife, Saira.

