Saira Banu on 56th Wedding Anniversary With Dilip Kumar: We'll Walk hand-in-hand Until the End of Time

Legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7. In his last days, his wife Saira Banu stood like a strong pillar beside him. Post the actor’s death, Banu is not keeping well and has stayed away from cameras. However, the actress has opened up about love for her late husband ahead of their 56th wedding anniversary. She also expressed gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers, friends, and family for loving them.

Saira Banu Wanted to Marry Rajendra Kumar, Here’s How Dilip Kumar Entered Her Life

In a note penned by her, Banu told ETimes that the coming October 11 is the 56th wedding anniversary of her love and ‘Kohinoor’ Dilip Sahib. She expressed how at the time of her wedding, the time stood still, and the sky was lit with a million happy sparkling stars. According to her, the wedding marked the beginning of the life of ecstatic togetherness, and she continued “now no matter what, we still walk together hand-in-hand, in our thoughts and being until the end of time.” Saira and Dilip, who had an age difference of 22 years, married in 1966.

In the letter, Banu shared that Dilip Sahib has been the iconic guiding light not only for her but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, they have been exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. “Dilip Sahib is forever… Aameen. May Allah always keep him in his love and blessings. Aameen,” she concluded.

When the veteran actor breathed his last, numerous Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan visited Dilip Kumar’s house to pay their last respects.

Soon after his death, Banu complained of breathlessness and high blood pressure and was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. She was later moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as doctors advised her for an angiography.

