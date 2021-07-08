Saira Banu Reacts to Dilip Kumar's Death: 'Without Sahab, Won't Be Able to Think About Anything'

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 98. His wife Saira Banu, was constantly by his side at the hospital while he underwent treatment, was devastated after his death and said that her “reason for living" was “snatched away." A doctor from PD Hinduja hospital claimed that Saira broke down in tears after the actor’s demise. “God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won’t be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray," Saira told the doctor according to Peeping Moon.

Dilip Kumar, who was married to actor Saira Banu, had been in and out of the hospital the last one month and his family had hoped that he would get better. The Hindi cinema veteran, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot on October 11, 1966, and had been inseparable ever since. One of the very rare film couples with an everlasting bond, their love story was nothing short of filmy.

In his illustrious career, Dilip Kumar was linked up with several of his co-stars. In his autobiography The Substance and the Shadow, Kumar said that he first fell in love with his co-star Kamini Kaushal, who worked with him on Nadiya Ke Paar, Shaheed Arzoo and Shabnam. However, their relationship was immensely opposed by her family, which led to their split.

Saira Banu was smitten by Dilip Kumar since the age of 12 and wanted to marry him. At 16, she went to Maratha Mandir to watch Mughal-e-Azam and catch a glimpse of Kumar, but was heartbroken when he did not attend the screening. Describing her first meeting with Kumar, she had said, “When he smiled at me and remarked that I was a pretty girl, I could feel my whole being taking wing and flying rapturously. I knew somewhere deep within me that I was going to be his wife."

