English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saira Banu Shares a Note, 'Personal Favourite' Photo With Dilip Kumar on 52nd Anniversary
Saira shared the message and photograph through Dilip Kumar's Twitter account, which is operated by their family friend Faisal Farooqui. See photo here.
Image courtesy: Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account
Loading...
To mark her 52nd wedding anniversary with legendary actor Dilip Kumar, actress Saira Banu shared a message and one of her "personal favourite" photographs with him.
Saira shared the message and photograph through Dilip Kumar's Twitter account, which is operated by their family friend Faisal Farooqui.
"Message from Saira Banu: My Kohinoor, my sahab, the man of my dreams, my Yusuf jaan and I can't thank enough -- the millions of well-wishers, friends and family for your beautiful messages, calls and greetings on our 52 years of marriage today. Attaching a personal favourite photograph," read the tweet.
Saira, who has worked in films like Sagina and Gopi with her husband, married Dilip Kumar in 1966. She has been a constant pillar of support for her husband, who is 22 years older than her.
Dilip Kumar, 95, was admitted in a hospital here last week to get treated for recurrent pneumonia. He was discharged on Thursday, and has been advised complete rest and isolation for a few days to prevent infection.
Saira shared the message and photograph through Dilip Kumar's Twitter account, which is operated by their family friend Faisal Farooqui.
"Message from Saira Banu: My Kohinoor, my sahab, the man of my dreams, my Yusuf jaan and I can't thank enough -- the millions of well-wishers, friends and family for your beautiful messages, calls and greetings on our 52 years of marriage today. Attaching a personal favourite photograph," read the tweet.
Message frm Saira Banu: My Kohinoor, my sahab, the man of my dreams, my Yusuf jaan and I can't thank enough- the millions of well-wishers, friends and family for your beautiful messages, calls and greetings on our 52 years of marriage today, Attaching a personal fav. photo -SBK pic.twitter.com/1mViBY3tN4— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 11, 2018
Saira, who has worked in films like Sagina and Gopi with her husband, married Dilip Kumar in 1966. She has been a constant pillar of support for her husband, who is 22 years older than her.
Dilip Kumar, 95, was admitted in a hospital here last week to get treated for recurrent pneumonia. He was discharged on Thursday, and has been advised complete rest and isolation for a few days to prevent infection.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018
- Bigg Boss 12: Why has Karanvir Bohra Suddenly Become Everyone’s Target?
- Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 First Ride Review: A Different League
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...