Saira Banu to Sharmila Tagore, 6 Exclusive Tributes to Lata Mangeshkar You Can Read Only On News18

Singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, leaving behind her legacy of timeless songs that will keep her memory alive for generations to come. The singer had touched the lives of several stalwarts from the film industry. While screen icon Dilip Kumar considered Lata his sister, Sharmila Tagore and her late husband Mansoor Ali Khan shared a special bond with her. News18 spoke to 6 such personalities who were closely associated with the legend during her lifetime.

SAIRA BANU

Saira Banu considered Lata Mangeshkar a family member. Her late husband, cinema icon Dilip Kumar, treated Mangeshkar like his younger sister. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Saira Banu said she was constantly checking up on Mangeshkar’s health ever since she was hospitalised. She also recalls some fond memories of the singer visiting her and Dilip Kumar at their home.

Read: Saira Banu: Lata Mangeshkar was Like Family to Us, Dilip Kumar Has Lost His Younger Sister | Exclusive

SHARMILA TAGORE

Sharmila Tagore not only lip-synced to several songs by Lata Mangeshkar in her career, her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi shared a special bond with the legendary singer. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Sharmila reminds us of Mangeshkar’s legacy and shares some unknown anecdotes from her life.

Read: Sharmila Tagore: Lata Mangeshkar and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Shared Love for Cricket and Wildlife | Exclusive

WAHEEDA REHMAN

Lata Mangeshkar had sung several songs for Waheeda Rehman starrer films in her career. Some of the most popular playback songs Lata sung for the popular Bollywood actress are from the film Guide. Piya Tose to Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna, the lilting melodies Waheeda lip-synced to will remain forever etched in our memories. In a conversation with News18, the yesteryear actress recalls her time with Mangeshkar, who she says was like her best friend.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar was Like My Best Friend: Waheeda Rehman Remembers the Singing Legend | Exclusive

GULZAR

Poet and lyricist Gulzar had the good fortune of working with Lata Mangeshkar in several songs. The singer had also produced his film, Lekin, which won several national awards, including one for the iconic song Yaara Seeli Seeli. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Gulzar reminisces the time he spent working with Mangeshkar and how she is part of the everyday life of every Indian.

Read: Gulzar: I’m Fortunate that Lata Mangeshkar Gave Her Melodious Voice to Words Written by Me | Exclusive

LALIT PANDIT

Lalit Pandit is among the composers who had the opportunity to work with Lata Mangeshkar in the later part of her career. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Lalit, who was one half of the music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, recalls their experience of recording a song with Mangeshkar for the first time, and bonding with her in the process.

Read: Lalit Pandit: Lata Mangeshkar Sung Most of Her Songs With Us in Last 2 Decades | Exclusive

SAMER ANJAAN

Lyricist Sameer had worked with the legend on several songs over the years. His father, Anjaan, also a celebrated lyricist, had a long standing association with the melody queen, delivering some of the most iconic songs in Indian cinema. Sameer recounted his memorries of working with Lata Mangeskhar in a conversation with News18.

Read: There Cannot be Another Lata Mangeshkar: Lyricist Sameer Anjaan Remembers the Singing Legend

