Saira Banu Wanted to Marry Rajendra Kumar, Here’s How Dilip Kumar Entered Her Life

There are many stories about Bollywood actress Saira Banu and her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s love story. It may be surprising for many but Saira, who remained with Dilip Sahab like a shadow till his last breath, once wanted to marry actor Rajendra Kumar.

Famous as the Jubilee Kumar in the industry for his string of hit films, Rajendra Kumar has worked with Saira Banu in a number of hit films. They have been seen together in the films Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aman and Jhuk Gaya Aasman among others. Their onscreen chemistry received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

As per media reports, the gorgeous and stunning Saira once fell in love with Rajendra Kumar while even the actor had similar feelings. Although Rajendra was not only married but also had two children, Saira wanted to have Rajendra as the life Partner at any cost. According to media reports of the time, the two loved each other so much that the actor was ready to leave his entire family for the actress.

Saira Banu’s mother Naseem was very upset about this. She tried explaining her a lot, but the actress, smitten by the love bug, did not pay heed. Like any other mother Nassem did not want her daughter to be with a married man.

Nassem asked for help from her neighbour, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, on this issue. She requested him to reason out with Saira to get away from Rajendra. Dilip Saab halfheartedly tried to convince Saira as he did not know much about her. It is said that when he tried to explain to Saira on her mother’s request, she only gave a marriage proposal to Dilip Saab.

A book based on Rajendra Kumar’s life, ‘Jubilee Kumar: The Life And Times of a Superstar’, it is written that there were many rumours about him and Saira. The book mentions that both liked each other but that does not mean that they had some wrong motive. It added that Saira’s mother always used to ask him to pray for Saira to get a good life partner. The book claims that Rajendra Kumar’s prayers got answered and she married to Dilip Kumar.

