Saira Banu, Wife of Late Actor Dilip Kumar, Hospitalised in Mumbai

Veteran actress Saira Banu, the wife of late screen legend Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today, according to the news agency ANI.

Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in July earlier this year. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1966. In recent years, she had been his caregiver.

Dilip Kumar’s death was confirmed in a tweet on his official account, posted by family friend Faisal Farooqui. He wrote, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."

Dilip Kumar was buried with full state honours here, marking the end of an illustrious career as one of Indian cinema’s most loved icons. Kumar was given a gun salute, following which the police band paid him a tribute at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.

Born as Yousuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922, Kumar was known to generations of film-goers as the “tragedy king." Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who directed Kumar in movies like “Saudagar" (1991) and “Karma" (1986) also came for the funeral but COVID protocols prevented him to go inside.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here