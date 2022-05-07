Sairat Actor Akash Thosar Receives Kamala Rising Star Award

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s intense Marathi drama Sairat was a box office success. With this flick, Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, who played the lead roles, made their acting debut. Akash became an overnight star with the success of the movie.

Recently the actor received Kamala Rising Star Award from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “It’s an honour to receive the award from respected Governor Of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari sir."

Everyone including his friends, family and fans started congratulating him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akash Thosar (@akashthosar)

The actor is very particular about the roles that he plays in every film. He has made his mark in the Marathi industry since his debut six years ago. Sairat was a successful film both critically and commercially. Made on a budget of just Rs 4 crore, the film went on to make Rs110 crore at the box office. Sairat is also the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Apart from this Akash has appeared in Lust Stories and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Disney+ Hotstar original series 1962: The War In The Hills, which starred Abhay Deol.

The actor was recently seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Jhund. The movie was released in theatres on March 4. The film is now streaming on OTT platform Zee5. The movie was planned to be released in September 2019, however, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were multiple delays.

The film, directed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, tells the story of Vijay Barse, the pioneer of Slum Soccer. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a football coach in the biopic which is based on uniting a group of underprivileged children from challenging backgrounds in the hopes of giving them a new reason to live a meaningful life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.