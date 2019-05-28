English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sairat Actress Rinku Rajguru Shines Bright with 82% in Maharashtra HSC Result 2019
After gaining fame with her work in Sairat, Rinku Rajguru didn’t take studies lightly and her result is a proof of it.
A still from Sairat.
After wooing the audience with her soulful performance in Sairat, the lead actress Rinku Rajguru has now outshined in her academics too. Rinku, who became famous with her character of Archi in Sairat, scored 82% in Maharashtra HSC Result 2019. With highest marks in Geography, the actress scored 54 English, 86 in Marathi, 83 in Political Science, 77 in Economics and 49 in Environment Education.
After gaining fame with her work in Sairat, Rinku Rajguru didn’t take studies lightly and her results are proof to it. She took her exam as an external student at Jai Tulja Bhavani Arts and Science Junior College Centre. Back in 2017, Rinku scored 66.40% in Maharashtra SSC Results.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared MSBSHSE HSC result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12 results 2019 today in a press conference. The Maharashtra HSC result 2019 or Maharashtra 12th results 2019 have also been officially released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board on its website at mahresult.nic.in and results.maharashtraeducation.com.
This year, over 14 lakh students registered for Maharashtra HSC examinations, which took place between February 21 and March 20. The pass percentage of Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 is 85.88%, with Konkan district achieving the highest result.
Rinku Rajguru gained national fame after her work in Sairat, winning her two national awards: National Film Award – Special Mention and National Film Award – Special Jury Award. She has also worked in movies like Manasu Mallige, Kaagar and Jhund.
