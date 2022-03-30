Sairat Fame Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar’s Latest Pictures Leave Fans Awestruck

Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, who played leads in blockbuster Sairat, were seen together at Superhits Marathi Film Festival recently. They have shared a series of pictures from the festival. The duo looks great, needless to say.

These pictures were shared by Rinku on Instagram. Her makeup and hair game is on point in the first picture. She looks mesmerising and chose a light necklace for accessories. Fans were awestruck seeing her saree look in the second picture as she acknowledged them with folded hands. Akash and Rinku can’t help themselves from laughing as they shared a joke in the third picture. Her effervescent smile is enough to make your day in the fourth picture.

Fans showered a lot of heart emoticons in the comment section. A fan wrote that she is an inspiration for all women aiming to achieve their dreams. One of her friends also complimented her. Rinku replied to her with a heart emoticon. A user also wrote that her eyes and smile looked magical.

Advertisement

Akash also dropped some photos from the event. The actor looks dashing with his style statement in some pictures. He also shared a couple of photos with Rinku. Akash’s fans wrote in the comment section that their (Akash and Rinku) Jodi is the best. Many others wrote that they are their favourite couple.

Akash and Rinku recently reunited for Jhund, which was written and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film was applauded for its storyline and direction. Jhund narrates the story of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher. Vijay’s objective is to keep kids away from drugs by making them indulge in soccer.

On the work front, Rinku is going to be seen in a still to be titled film. Akash will be seen in Ghar Banduk Biryani.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.