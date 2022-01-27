Sairat Fame Rinku Rajguru Greets Fans on Republic Day With These Beautiful Pics

Republic day is celebrated to commemorate the day India’s Constitution, which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26 in 1949, finally came into being on January 26, 1950. Every street in India is filled with the Indian National Flag held high! On this occasion, actor Rinku Rajguru has congratulated everyone and shared some beautiful pictures of hers on Instagram.

In the photos, Rinku can be seen wearing a white churidar suit with a colourful dupatta. The actor looks beautiful in this traditional dress, saluting the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Rinku loves to be active on social media. She also loves to keep her fans up-to-date on her personal life, any new projects she is working on, and anything that might be exciting. However, her fans never leave a chance to pour love through their comments on her posts.

Prerana Mahadev Rajguru, who goes by the name of Rinku, was born in the Akluj town of Maharashtra. She made her debut with the hit film Sairat, which was a big hit making her an instant star. The movie Sairat was praised not just in the state, but across the country. It was remade in Hindi as Dhadhak starring Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar.

On the work front, Rinku is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi film Jhund. Apart from this, she has also been seen with Lara Dutta in a Hotstar action-comedy, Hundred and Sarthak Dasgupta’s 200: Halla Ho recently.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.