Sairat Fame Suraj Panwar Breaks Silence in Job Fraud Case

Sairat fame Suraj Panwar has broken his silence weeks after his alleged involvement in the job scam case. The actor, through his Facebook account, posted his side of the story. Suraj said that he has cooperated with the Rahuri Police station officials, adding that after the investigation they haven’t filed any case against him. He further added that the culprits merely took his name to defend themselves.

Suraj has accused the media of defaming him. In his post, he said, “I have been defamed so much in the last ten to fifteen days. The media made such a fuss about me. I was present at the police station for the first time and outside the media covering it said ‘Prince was arrested by the police! Prince will feel the air of prison! Prince was finally jailed! The print and digital media, by giving this kind of news, set fire to the entire Maharashtra in my name without any verification.”

Suraj shared his pain on social media, asking who will pay for the defamation the media has caused to his reputation. He even alleged that his close friends and relatives have drifted because of the incident. He said it was just five months ago when he started his family life with his wife but now everything is shattered. He said, “When I was being investigated the media covered the event but now when he is proven not guilty, no one is covering this.”

The fans of Suraj Panwar have commented on the post. A user wrote, “Indian Constitution is with you”. Another fan wrote, “Suraj, don’t take any tension…if you are part of the universe this will happen. Keep the door open to share your feelings.”

