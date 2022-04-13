Sairu Banu ‘Extremely Distressed’ Over Dilip Kumar’s Death, Needs Him ‘Desperately’

Late legendary star Dilip Kumar left a huge void in millions of hearts and especially his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu after he returned to his heavenly abode. In her first interview after Dilip Kumar’s death, the actress has spoken her heart out and revealed that she is “extremely distressed” after the death of her husband. While candidly speaking to Times Of India, Saira Banu said that she is unable to get out of the loss and needs Dilip Kumar “desperately” in her life.

She went on to say that she doesn’t feel like stepping out of her house and isn’t “mingling with people” but only with her “immediate friends”. When Saira Banu was quizzed about going into a shell after losing her husband, she shared her pain. TOI quoted Saira Banu as saying, “I am extremely distressed; I cannot get out of the loss. How do I get out of it? I just can't.” The actress added that she “was doing everything very happily” and “everything was fine” when it was just two of them together.

She said that she “loved sitting at home with Sahab” and currently she doesn’t “want to step out”. When asked how long she wouldn’t step out, she said, “I don't know, maybe until I don't feel distressed,” and added that there is “no point in stepping out”, as she needs the late actor “desperately in her life.”The veteran star revealed that she is only meeting her “immediate friends”, and feels “lucky that many people are concerned” about her. However, for now, Saira Banu is engaging herself in “meditation and prayer”. When she was asked if engaging herself in prayer and meditation gives her peace, she said that “it gives her relief.”

After fighting a long ailment, Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. Within a few days after his death, following high blood pressure, breathlessness, and high sugar, Saira Banu was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Later, she was also transferred to the ICU after doctors advised an angiography.

