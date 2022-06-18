Saisha Shinde Fulfills Her Teenage Dream Of Wearing a Nauvari Saree

Transwoman Saisha Shinde is a popular fashion designer who shot to fame following her stint in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. After enjoying an impressive journey in the reality show, Saisha has been sharing pictures of herself on social media. In her latest Instagram post, Saisha shared how she was finally able to fulfill a teenage dream of hers. Wondering what it was? Well, the fashion designer always wanted to wear a nauvari saree and put up a dance performance.

Sharing a BTS image of herself from a show, Saisha shared how she used to get fascinated by her grandmother’s sari. She confessed that as a teenager she tried draping the saree and danced to the song, behind the doors. “Never did I dream this would be a reality. And here we are. All decked up in maharashtrian greatness,” Saisha added in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saisha (@officialsaishashinde)



Several celebrities and fans showered Saisha with love and appreciation. Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Awwwww, look at you kitti sundar”, while Zareen Khan called her “beautiful.” “Ahhh can’t take my eyes of you,” Samyukta Hegde wrote in the comment section.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu also commented on Saisha’s post. “Ati sundar and inspiring always,” she wrote. Not many know that the gown worn by Harnaaz at the Miss Universe event was designed by Saisha.

Following Harnaaz’s win, Saisha revealed that ever since Lara Dutta won the crown, she has secretly wished to design a winning gown. And the day finally came into her life, after 21 years.

