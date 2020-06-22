Saiyami Kher On 'Choked' Director Anurag Kashyap: He Has Child-like Innocence

Saiyami Kher has made a return to the digital screen after years with Anurag Kashyap-directed Choked. The movie, based on the times of demonetisation, deals with the story of distress and discomfort that happened back in November 2016.

Weeks after its release, the Mirzya actress has thanked Anurag for believing in her and giving her an opportunity.

In the heartfelt post, Saiyami also talked about the Gangs of Wasseypur’s director’s bad boy of Bollywood image and how different it is from his real life. She starts the post with, “The first time I met @anuragkashyap72 he called me to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, “My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry (sic)!”





(Long overdue. Long thread)

The first time I met @anuragkashyap72 he called me to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, “My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry!” pic.twitter.com/pexZNF487u — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020

She went on to mention how his image created in Bollywood, as someone “riddled with drugs, women & vices”, is completely untrue and opposite. Recalling the scene in his house, Saiyami revealed it to be similar to any other chaotic household.

He was supposed to be the “Bad Boy of Bollywood”. His life according to the outside world was “riddled with drugs, women & vices.” The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite. — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020







It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home.

— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020

Calling Anurag a “friend, mentor & sounding board”, Saiyami added, “the man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane.”

From the time he offered me Choked (sitting next to me at MAMI) to the date of release, it took three years. That’s when I really got to know the man. He became a friend, mentor & sounding board. — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020







With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it. The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane.

— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020

He loves his whiskey; which I keep nagging him to reduce (and also to increase his exercise!). He has a child-like innocence & open-heartedness that is seldom seen in today’s times. He’s so busy playing agony aunt in other people’s lives that perhaps, he forgets about his own. — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020

“It’s rare to have people through your difficulties. It’s even rarer to have people who truly feel happy for you.Thank you for believing in me @anuragkashyap72 . Thank you for making me believe in myself again!” she concluded.





Today, when the people who dismissed me three years ago call up lauding my performance, there’s no one happier & prouder than AK.

Thank you for believing in me @anuragkashyap72 . Thank you for making me believe in myself again! — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020



Follow @News18Movies for more