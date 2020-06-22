MOVIES

Saiyami Kher On 'Choked' Director Anurag Kashyap: He Has Child-like Innocence

Actress Saiyami Kher, who worked with Anurag Kashyap in Netflix film 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' wrote a lengthy appreciation post for the filmmaker and said his bad boy image in Bollywood was untrue.

Saiyami Kher has made a return to the digital screen after years with Anurag Kashyap-directed Choked. The movie, based on the times of demonetisation, deals with the story of distress and discomfort that happened back in November 2016.

Weeks after its release, the Mirzya actress has thanked Anurag for believing in her and giving her an opportunity.

In the heartfelt post, Saiyami also talked about the Gangs of Wasseypur’s director’s bad boy of Bollywood image and how different it is from his real life. She starts the post with, “The first time I met @anuragkashyap72 he called me to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, “My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry (sic)!”


She went on to mention how his image created in Bollywood, as someone “riddled with drugs, women & vices”, is completely untrue and opposite. Recalling the scene in his house, Saiyami revealed it to be similar to any other chaotic household.



Calling Anurag a “friend, mentor & sounding board”, Saiyami added, “the man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane.”



“It’s rare to have people through your difficulties. It’s even rarer to have people who truly feel happy for you.Thank you for believing in me @anuragkashyap72 . Thank you for making me believe in myself again!” she concluded.


