Saiyami Kher Recalls Being Body-Shamed, was Asked to Get a Lip and Nose Job

Saiyami Kher was recently seen in the second season of the crime thriller show Breathe: Into the Shadows and now the actress is prepared to feature in a slew of projects like Faadu, Ghoomer and Sharmajee Ki Beti. Although Kher has become a popular face, her journey to stardom was riddled with struggles, especially being body shamed in the initial leg of her career. The 30-year old actress opened up about the same in a recent interaction.

While speaking with India Today, the Mirzya actress revealed that she was asked to get lip and nose jobs. Saiyami shared, “I am very thick-skinned. Being an actor makes you that. People judge you, they say nasty things. When I was starting off, I was told you should do a lip job, a nose job. I was told all kinds of things like that."

She also added, “I am pretty comfortable in my own skin. I am happy with the way I am made. So it didn’t bother me so much, but it’s very sad when people body-shame and make nasty remarks because there are people who are dealing with medical problems. There are people who are very sensitive. We need to realise that we can be hurting someone a lot, and we need to be wary of what we say to each other. Otherwise, there will be so much negativity."

Saiyami also talked about her upcoming projects. Out of all the projects she would be part of, she believes Ghoomer was probably the most daunting of them all. She expressed, “I am someone who gets emotionally carried away so much. I am very invested in the work that I do. I am still attached to Breathe, Choked, everything I have done. But Ghoomer has been the most physically and emotionally challenging project. Faadu has been challenging in a very different way. It’s something I have not done before. There’s another film called Agni where I am playing a firefighter so that’s very different from anything I have done before. I also have an untitled film with Anurag Basu. All of them had different challenges. With every project you do, a small part of your heart goes away. You put so much effort into it."

Saiyami Kher started her acting career with the Telugu film Rey. Following that, she starred in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, Anurag Kashyap’s Choked and the multi-starrer anthology OTT film Unpaused.

