CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveShowsha Reel AwardsRRRHera Pheri 3Shehzada
Home » News » Movies » Saiyami Kher Says Watching WPL Feels Like a 'Personal Win', Might 'Try for Selections Next Year'
1-MIN READ

Saiyami Kher Says Watching WPL Feels Like a 'Personal Win', Might 'Try for Selections Next Year'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 21:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in R Balki's Ghoomer.

Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in R Balki's Ghoomer.

Saiyami Kher said that she might want to fulfill her childhood dream of playing cricket by trying in the selections of the Women's Premiere League next year.

Saiyami Kher has often spoken about her enthusiasm for sports. In fact, the actress will be seen in a sports drama very soon. She will be bringing her love for cricket on screen in R Balki’s sports drama Ghoomer, in which she plays the role of a cricketer, with Abhishek Bachchan playing her coach. As Women’s Premiere League began on March 4, Saiyami took to Twitter a day later to express her happiness at seeing women rule on the cricket pitch.

She also said that it has been a childhood dream of hers to play cricket and would like to fulfill it next year if she is not busy with acting projects. “I played every game possible in school, except the gentleman’s game. From gathering 11 girls to make a team, to today watching the WPL feels like a personal win. Maybe, I could fulfil my childhood dream & try for the selections next year if I’m not shooting (wink emoji)," she tweeted.

While we are not sure if the last part was said in jest, Saiyami did attach a video of her practicing in the net with the tweet. Check it out:

RELATED NEWS

The Women’s Premier League got off to a star-studded start as Bollywood actors Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon entertained the audience their performances at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Saiyami’s character in Ghoomer is inspired by the story of Károly Takács, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. In a chat with Bombay Times, Balki had said, “Ghoomer is neither a traditional cricket film, nor meant to be a women’s cricket story or about women empowerment or gender dynamics. It’s about an individual’s resilience who refuses to wallow in self-pity. This character happens to be a woman."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. cricket
  3. saiyami kher
first published:March 05, 2023, 21:15 IST
last updated:March 05, 2023, 21:25 IST
Read More