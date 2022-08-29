Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi Song Out: Aly Goni Says Working with Jasmin Bhasin 'Always Makes for a Great Time’

After more than a year, actor couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are back on the screen with their latest music video, which was released today. Titled Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi, it is produced by Saregama Music and marks the duo’s fourth collaboration on a music video after Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and 2 Phone.

Ever since the duo shared the first look poster of the song on their social media, which featured them dancing in the rain, fans have been waiting to watch the couple and their sizzling chemistry. A peppy and foot-tapping makeover of the iconic love ballad Chura Liya Hai Tumne (Yaadon Ki Baaraat; 1973), composed by the legendary RD Burman, the song captures Bhasin and Goni grooving in the rain and against a retro-esque backdrop.

Check out the music video here:

Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is revisited by composer Dharan Kumar and sung by Shaan and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics have been rewritten by Kunaal Vermaa.

Talking about the track, Bhasin says, “Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is such a fun number! I was extremely happy when I was approached by Saregama for this number’s recreation. The original track is iconic and for me it was a double whammy as I got to recreate the song. What more could a girl from the entertainment world ask for!”

Happy to have shared screen space with Bhasin again, Goni shares, “It was a lot of fun reprising this track for Saregama. The remix of the song is simply amazing and will have you hooked. Of course, working with Jasmin always makes for a great time and now the audience will get to see one of their favourite legendary tracks in a new avatar. I’m very happy to be a part of this project!”

Sharing his excitement about recreating the cult song, Shaan says, “It is a peppy track and it is one of the most loved tracks by the audiences, so getting to lend my vocals for this legendary track itself is an honour and I enjoyed every part of it.”

Mohan adds, “This song has always been a favourite and to be able to sing a new version was an absolute pleasure. Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is groovy, emotional and a fun number. I hope people love listening to it as much as we loved creating the track.”

