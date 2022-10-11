'Sajid Khan Has All the Right to Survive, Earn His Living and Hence Has Joined Bigg Boss', Says FWICE

After the Chief of the Delhi Commission of Women, Swati Maliwal addressed a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur urging Sajid Khan’s removal from Bigg Boss 16, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) came out in his support. Sajid Khan’s participation in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 irked many as the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment by several women during the #MeToo movement.

FWICE in its letter stated that the Indian Film and Television Director’s Association had received complaints against Khan and suggested a one-year ban on him. FWICE said Khan was banned after an investigation and added, “During this action initiated by the IFTDA and the FWICE, Sajid Khan was issued the non-cooperation from FWICE and was banned from working in the Film Industry for one year. Sajid Khan had co-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his Ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment the BAN on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019. Sajid Khan has now entered into the BIGG BOSS to earn his living.”

The letter continued, “He has also gone through the tough trials of the POSH committee and a lot of humiliation during those trying days in social media and other public platforms. A person who has already suffered his punishment and obeyed the decision of the IFTDA and the FWICE cannot be again tried and punished for the same offence. He has all the right to survive and earn his living and hence he has joined the Bigg Boss show. It is therefore requested to you to kindly please allow Sajid Khan to work for the show Bigg Boss and do not initiate any action against him as per the appeal submitted by the Delhi Commission of Women,” the letter concluded.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday wrote to Anurag Thakur seeking the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from the reality show Bigg Boss 16 over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

