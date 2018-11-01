English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sajid Khan Replies to IFTDA Notice, Apologises For Causing Embarassment to Film Body
Sajid Khan has denied the sexual harassment allegations and requested IFTDA to listen to his side of the story.
File photo of Sajid Khan.
Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who is facing charges of sexual misconduct, has apologised to the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) for causing embarrassment to the Film body by the allegations levelled against him.
Responding to the show cause notice sent to him by IFTDA, Sajid Khan denied the sexual harassment allegations and emphasised on how they have deeply harmed his professional and personal life. Also, he requested the Film body to listen to his side of the story without any bias.
Taking cognisance of the issue, the Internal Complaints Committee of IFTDA has called a meeting with Sajid Khan to discuss the matter, stated a TOI report.
Sajid is facing sexual harassment allegations from four women including actress Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.
On October 12, his sister and director Farah Khan had tweeted: "This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues.
"If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don't in any way endorse this behavior and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt."
Indian Film & Television Directors' Association issued the notice to director Sajid Khan in the second week of October demanding an explanation from the director for his alleged offensive behaviour.
In a letter, IFTDA had said "Your lewd and obscene actions have brought disrepute to Indian Film and Television Directors' Association.
"We, therefore, want an explanation from you for such offensive behaviour within seven days of receipt of the notice for further action as per the rules and regulations," said the letter, signed by IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit.
Following the allegations, Sajid stepped down as the director of Housefull 4.
