Sajid Khan Says He Treated Women Badly in this Old Interview



Saw his old interview.. he has no respect for women.. Bolne ka andaj to dekho .

I believe #MeToo⁠ pic.twitter.com/mkSrhJlakY

— Amjad Hussain Chouhan (@amjad_chouhan30) October 13, 2018

In the wake of #MeToo Movement, Bollywood celebs like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor and Subhash Ghai have been accused of sexual harassment by a number of women. Film director Sajid Khan is also one of them and so far three women have accused him of sexual misconduct.Now an old video interview of Sajid Khan has surfaced in which he calls himself a dog and admits that he treated women badly in his youth.He says, “I have been in and out of so many relationships that I have learnt, I was a big dog in my 20s.”He further said, “I have broken a lot of hearts, I have lied, I have cheated, I have deceived, like most of the guys do. But I was on television, I was getting successful, I was getting brashier, I was treating women very badly. All the nice girls in my life I have treated badly in my twenties.”Recently, he stepped down as the director of Housefull 4 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him. Sajid said he was taking the "moral responsibility" till the time his name is cleared.Meanwhile, Farhad Samji has taken over as the new director of Housefull 4.The decision came after Akshay Kumar, who is one of the leads in Housefull 4, asked the producers to cancel the film's shoot "until further investigation."Akshay’s co-actor Nana Patekar has also been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta in an incident dating back to 2008.