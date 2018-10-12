Sajid Khan Steps Down as Housefull 4 Director; Akshay Kumar Asks Producers to Cancel Shoot

Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on. — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018

Sajid Khan has announced that he is stepping down as the director of Housefull 4, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by three women.The filmmaker announced his exit from the project in an official statement on his Twitter account.He wrote: “In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post. Till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth, I request my friend in the media to kindly not pass the judgment till the truth is out.” (sic)Taking into cognizance the serious nature of allegations, Housefull 4 lead actor Akshay Kumar, who just wrapped up the Jaisalmer schedule of the film, also took to Twitter to ask its producers to “cancel the shoot until further investigation”.Read his statement here:Akshay’s statement comes minutes after his wife Twinkle Khanna’s tweet, urging the makers of Housefull to take a firm stance on the issue.“Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on,” she tweeted.So far, actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay have levelled sexual abuse charges against Sajid, sharing their horror stories on social media.The #MeToo movement has rocked Bollywood ever since Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar last month of sexually harassing her while filming a dance sequence for 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.Though Akshay and Twinkle have broken their silence, Sajid’s sister, noted filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, is yet to comment.