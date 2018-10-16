Sajid Khan was Obnoxious, Extremely Sexist and Ridiculous: Dia Mirza

After Bipasha Basu called Sajid Khan out on his behaviour towards female cast and crew members on sets, Dia Mirza has said that she, too, was aware of the filmmaker's obnoxious attitude.In the wake of India’s #MeToo movement, three women have so far accused Sajid of sexual harassment, forcing him to step down as the director of his upcoming film Housefull 4.In an interview to India Today TV, Dia, who made a small appearance in Sajid's directorial Heyy Babyy in 2007, has said that she was “deeply disturbed” reading the #MeToo accounts against the filmmaker."I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous. Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking. I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace," Dia said.She added, "We often brush off certain kind of behaviour. But I wouldn't have imagined that Sajid could be capable of doing this to a woman. I completely understand the shock people are feeling right now, but it would be unfair to say that the names that are coming out is shocking."Meanwhile, Farhad Samji has taken over the reins as director of Housefull 4 after Sajid announced his exit from the role amid sexual harassment allegations against him.Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is one of the leads in Housefull 4, Friday asked the producers to cancel the film's shoot "until further investigation" as even co-actor Nana Patekar has been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta in an incident dating back to 2008."This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," Akshay had said on Friday.