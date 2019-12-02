Take the pledge to vote

Sajid Nadiadwala Confirms Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh for Housefull 5

Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly plans to include every previous Housefull film cast member for its fifth installment.

Housefull 4 was released last month and conversations on the franchise's next film are the talk of the town. While the film is yet to take shape, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed the cast of the film.

The Housefull franchise ever since its first film in 2010 has included Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh despite the changing cast members. Nadiadwala stated that the script for Housefull 5 is yet to be written but would not be complete without either Kumar or Deshmukh.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle Nadiadwala said, "We are yet to script Housefull 5. We hope to crack that soon. Only then will the casting be decided. But yes, Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh are the core cast of Housefull and they will continue as such."

One of the major reasons that has fans talking about Housefull 5 is that Nadiadwala plans to include all the cast members from the previous films in it. Popular faces seen in the previous Housefull films include Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Randheer and Rishi Kapoor, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

Apart from Kumar and Deshmukh, Chunky Pandey has also appeared in all of the Housefull films.

