News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sajid Nadiadwala Open to Idea of Making Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Starrer Film

Recently movie buffs were on their toes when it was announced that Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar will come together on the screen. However, it had a catch as it was announced that Dabbang 3's trailer will be attached with Housefull 4 in the theaters.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Recently film buffs experienced a moment of excitement when film producer Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his enthusiasm of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan coming to theaters together. The excitement over this announcement was short-lived as it was revealed that Nadiadwala was referring to Salman's Dabangg 3 trailer which would make its first cinematic appearance with Akshay's Housefull 4. Nevertheless, Sajid has given fans a reason to feel excited again.

Sajid has now confirmed that he is open to the idea of making a film that would reunite the two actors on the big screen. Speaking to DNA, Nadiadwala said, "I’d be more than happy to get them together on screen, however, all of us are busy with other commitments. Once we’re free and ready, we’d definitely want to create something big and magical. If we come together again, it is going to be one big party on the sets."

Salman and Akshay have previously worked together in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann. Both films were produced by Nadiadwala. It seems like no one else would be a better person to bring the two together on screen.

Currently, Akshay is occupied with the promotions of his film Housefull 4. Salman, on the other hand, is busy with the promotions of his upcoming Dabangg 3 which will be releasing in December.

