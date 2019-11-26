Sajid Nadiadwala Planning to Rope in All Actors from Housefull Franchise for Part 5?
According to reports, Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to build a 'Housefull' universe and wishes to rope in actors from his earlier installments like Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and others.
After the success of the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is eyeing on a grand ensemble for it’s 5th part and rope in actors from all his previous parts.
According to Mirror, a fifth installment of the franchise is on the cards, but it will not be just another part of the Housefull franchise. Producer Sajid has plans to create a Housefull universe and is seeking to bring together the principal cast together from all his four previous installments. Along with the regulars such as Akshay Kumar and Riteish, his wish list includes Deepika Padukone (HF 1), John Abraham (HF 2), Jacqueline Fernandez (HF 2 and 3), Abhishek Bachchan (HF 3), Bobby Deol (HF 4), Kriti Sanon (HF 4), Pooja Hegde (HF 4) and Kriti Kharbanda (HF 4).
The team of Housefull recently celebrated their success at Sajid’s office in Lokhandawala. While posing foor the picture Sajid could be dropping a hint as he held up his hand to make the number 5. Akshay’s cryptic caption, "Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4🕺Gearing up for 5? I don’t know” on his post also pointed out at the same.
Mirror quotes a close source saying, “The basic premise of all the Housefull films results from confusion between three couples. For part five, Sajid wants to throw five couples into the mix to amp up the fun by five times.”
The reports says, the idea for the fifth part is under process for a proper screenplay and the writers are working on it. The actors will be approached once the script is locked. “Since the film demands a huge ensemble, it is essential to get coordinated bulk dates from all the actors. There will be clarity on the shoot schedule and the release date only when the script is locked,” the source further informs.
